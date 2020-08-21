Kathy Hogamier, 62, of Montville, Ohio passed away August 20, 2020 peacefully and at home surrounded by her loving family. Born April 22, 1958 in Cumberland, MD she was a daughter of Barbara and the late Carl Bittner. Kathy was a 1976 graduate of Mt Savage High School. She worked at Dutch Country Restaurant in Middlefield, OH where she served as a friend to many loyal customers and coworkers. She attended the First Congregational Church in Claridon, OH.Being surrounded by her loved ones was where Kathy thrived in life. She enjoyed playing cards, shopping, holidays with family and was an excellent homemaker and caregiver. To her granddaughters, Leah and Lilah, she was known adoringly as "Buppy". They enjoyed baking together, trips to Chuck E Cheese and going out for ice cream. She is survived by Gary Hogamier, her husband of 44 years, whom she married June 12, 1976; sons, Bryan Hogamier of Burton, OH, and Scott Hogamier and wife Suzanne and granddaughters Leah and Lilah of Kittanning PA. Her mother Barbara Bittner of LaVale, MD, brothers Wayne Bittner and wife Amy of Hyndman, PA, and Kevin Bittner and wife LouAnn of Mount Savage, MD. She also will be lovingly missed by many nieces, nephews and countless co-workers and friends who were like family to her. Friends will be received at Sly Family Funeral Home, 15670 W. High Street, Middlefield, OH on Monday, August 24 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8p.m. and at Harvey H. Zeigler Funeral Home, 169 Clarence St., Hyndman PA, on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27th at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ethel J Stevanus officiating. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Cumberland, Maryland.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Country Neighbor Food Program, 39 S Maple St, Orwell, OH 44076Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.slyffh.com