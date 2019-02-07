|
|
Kay Elizabeth Hoggett (nee Poore), 78, of Richmond Hts., passed away Friday, February 1, 2019 following a long illness. She was born in North Kingsville, OH, on September 6, 1940. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Western Reserve and a member of the Girl Scouts. She is survived by her children, Rebecca (Steve) Bukvic, Elizabeth Rea, David Hoggett, Dana Aveni, and Edward Hoggett; grandchildren, Andrew, Alicia, Thomas, Timothy, Kay, Naomi, Lillian, Ethan, Katherine, Jacob, Rachel, Adam, and Jenna; great-grandchildren, Anthony and Ave; nephews, Alfred Clay Suttles and Ronnie Edward Suttles; and niece, Sarah Anne Suttles.Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle; her parents, Frederick and Matie Poore (nee Devit); sister, Jacqueline Basham; brother, Edward Poore; and grandson, Kenneth. Burial services will be held at a later date.Donations may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44110.
Published in The News-Herald on Feb. 8, 2019