McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:30 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Keeth Francis Stone Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Keeth Francis Stone, age 61, who passed away Nov. 2, 2019, at his home. Born March 27, 1958, in Cornwall, England, he was a Lake County resident for 14 years, living in Willoughby. Previously, he lived in Toronto, Canada and in Montreal as a child. Keeth was the beloved husband of Dawn Stone (nee Brennan; aka Dawn Mowbray); treasured brother of Graham Stone (Nancy Nyisztor) and Wayne Stone (David Chan); devoted uncle of Emily, Ryan, and Julia Stone and John Gecsey; admired brother-in-law of Peter Gecsey; and precious nephew of Freda (Arthur, dec.) Collyer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Doreen (nee Elliston) Stone. Keeth loved all of life. He enjoyed sailing, scuba-diving, skiing, dancing, singing, gardening, bird watching, all the outdoor and indoor animals, and anything sweet. His love of life and his wonderful energy brightened the lives of countless people. He brought joy, compassion, and goodwill to everyone he knew and even many he did not know. He was truly a blessing to his wife, family, friends, and co-workers. He will be long remembered for his kindness and greatly missed by all. Though our hearts are breaking, he would want us to hold only our most treasured memories of him until we can someday reunite with him in spirit. Family and friends will gather for a memorial service from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Greater Cleveland Food Bank at www.greaterclevelandfoodbank.org or the Cleveland Animal Protective League www.clevelandapl.org. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 8, 2019
