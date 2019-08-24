Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Molinari’s
8900 Mentor Ave.
Mentor, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Fair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith A. Fair


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith A. Fair Obituary
Keith A. Fair, age 45, of Mentor, OH, died on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. He was born Jan. 4, 1974 in Euclid, OH.He is survived by his wife, Haley; children, Tyler, Everly, and wife, Haley, is expecting a baby girl; father, Keith M. (Sandra); brothers, Kodi (Nicole), Ryan; sisters, Heather and Veronica; and aunt, Monica. He is preceded in death by his mother, Debra; aunt, Beverly; his grandparents, Anthony and Theresa Tomsic; and grandparents, Manley and Marie Fair. Keith was a devoted father and husband. He took an interest in all things involving his children. He loved cars, working on them and detailing them. A celebration of life for Keith will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31st, at Molinari’s, 8900 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH.
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.