Keith A. Fair, age 45, of Mentor, OH, died on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. He was born Jan. 4, 1974 in Euclid, OH.He is survived by his wife, Haley; children, Tyler, Everly, and wife, Haley, is expecting a baby girl; father, Keith M. (Sandra); brothers, Kodi (Nicole), Ryan; sisters, Heather and Veronica; and aunt, Monica. He is preceded in death by his mother, Debra; aunt, Beverly; his grandparents, Anthony and Theresa Tomsic; and grandparents, Manley and Marie Fair. Keith was a devoted father and husband. He took an interest in all things involving his children. He loved cars, working on them and detailing them. A celebration of life for Keith will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31st, at Molinari’s, 8900 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH.
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 25, 2019