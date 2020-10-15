Keith Arden Rex died September 19, 2020 after a year-long battle with melanoma cancer. He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior and shared his testimony with many. Keith was born special with a giant heart filled with love for others, reinforced by his great big hugs. He loved his country, the military who protected it and the Chardon police and Geauga County Sherriff department who kept him safe. Keith was one of the first students to attend Metzenbaum School. He participated in The Special Olympics
State Tournaments and played basketball for the Metzenbaum Blue Streaks leading them to many championship games, being honored with his jersey retired. He became one of the first clients in Metzenbaum’s workshop and later was trained to work at Giant Eagle in Chardon where he worked for 26+ years, retiring in 2017. Always a Cowboy at heart he could be seen wearing his cowboy hat while gathering carts. He was born November 30, 1952 -the beloved son of Glenn and Ethel Rex, who preceded him in death. Beloved brother to David (Karen, nee Lantz), Nancy Moritz (Brad), and Merry Poe (Greg). Favorite Uncle to Courtney Rex Crawford (Jason), Jessica Rex Leadbetter (Kyle), Tyler Rex (Claire), Logan Moritz (Lindsey), Jared Moritz (Hannah), Evan Moritz, Jonathan Moritz. Samantha Poe Wittensoldner (Jared), Rex Poe (Samantha), Carter Poe (Rachel), Casey Poe, Sadie Poe Ledford (Zach). Great Uncle to Graham, Miles and Ellie Crawford, Rogen, Mason, Jaxon and Kalyn Leadbetter, Grady and Carson Rex, Connor, Elizabeth and Grace Moritz, Oliver and Parker Moritz, Landon, Rylee and Vincent Wittensoldner, Callen and William Poe. A combined memorial service with his father, who passed in April, will be held in the future. Memorial gifts may be made to Christ Presbyterian Church, Chesterland, Ohio, where he was a member for 50+ years. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.gattozziandson.com