Keith C. Cole age 66 of Painesville Twp, OH, went home to God, Wednesday April 17, 2019 at David Simpson Hospice House, Cleveland, OH, after a short battle with ALS. Keith was born June 22, 1952 in Cleveland. Mr. Cole was a US Navy Veteran. After his military service, he was a Quality Supervisor for the US Department of Defense. Keith who was an avid lover of wine and technology will forever be remembered by those who tell his stories. Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Marikay “Kay” (Kmiecik) Cole; children Michael P., Melissa (Nate) Noy and Ashley (Cory) Austin; and his grandchildren. Siblings, Michael (Barbara) Cole, Sherry (Frank) Hight-Poore and Coleen Lette.He was also a loving uncle, cousin and friend to many. Preceding Keith in death were his parents, Cecil and Eileen Cole; brother, Ken Cole; sister in law, Karen Cole; nephew, Tyler Cole; and brother-in-law, Bill Hight. The family will receive friends 10 to 11 am Saturday April 20, 2019 at Erieside Church on the Boulevard, 221 E 320th St, Willowick, OH 44095. A celebration of life service will be at 11 am Saturday April 20, 2019 at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH. 44060. In Lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to ALS Association NE Ohio Chapter, 6155 Rockside Road, Suite 403, Independence, OH 44131 Offer condolences at www.brunners.com
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 19, 2019