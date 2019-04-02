Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Lucas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith G. Lucas Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Keith G. Lucas Sr. Obituary
Keith G. Lucas, Sr., of Ashtabula, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Lantern of Saybrook, Ashtabula, Ohio. He was born November 16, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio. Mr. Lucas served in United States Navy and retired from R.W. Sidley. Keith enjoyed corvettes and his dog, Elsy. The family requests contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.org.Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now