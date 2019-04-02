|
|
Keith G. Lucas, Sr., of Ashtabula, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Lantern of Saybrook, Ashtabula, Ohio. He was born November 16, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio. Mr. Lucas served in United States Navy and retired from R.W. Sidley. Keith enjoyed corvettes and his dog, Elsy. The family requests contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.org.Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 7, 2019