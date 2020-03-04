|
|
Keith R. Davidson, age 68, passed away peacefully after a fighting battle with severe health issues on March 3, 2020. He was born November 22, 1951, the son of Ralph and Betty Davidson. Keith worked many years very hard as a construction laborer retiring from Local 498 and Local 310. He was a very proud father of three beautiful children and eight grandchildren. Keith enjoyed being in the outdoors and especially loved to go to the cabin in Pennsylvania to hunt and fish. He loved to share with people the many memories he made there. He was a past member of Madison Small Game Club and a proud and active member of Rock Creek Conservation Club. As an avid sports fan, he kept up with family, local and professional sports. Keith is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Jodi (Mike) Baltus; sons, Brian (Alison) Davidson and Scott Davidson; grandchildren, Connor, Brielle, Bristol, Brennan, Braxton, Jaxon, Julia and Mason; brothers, Ron (Cheri), Kenny and Jack (Genny) Davidson; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant brother, Tom. Friends will be received 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH with a funeral immediately following at 4 p.m. Pastor Jeff Stoll of Saybrook United Methodist Church will officiate. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 5, 2020