Kelly Kristen Earley was born on August 4, 1986 in Painesville, Ohio and passed away at age 33 on March 17, 2020. Kelly had an enormous heart, passionate love and loyalty for her family and friends. Her vivacious sense of humor and infectious spirit touched the lives of many. Kelly leaves an everlasting impression on the hearts of her students, parents and colleagues through her professional life as a teacher. She fostered numerous relationships as an avid marathoner, Disney adventurist, comical entertainer and endless mimosa aficionado. Kelly met the love of her life and future husband, Jonathan Miles Earley (“Cakes”), while attending Madison High School. After graduating from Lake Erie College with her Bachelor's degree in education, Kelly married her high school sweetheart on May 16, 2009. Together they created a family and relationship that exuded love and joy. They lived in the moment, embraced a sometimes chaotic but always warm and welcoming household - full of fun and laughter, and a centralized gathering place for their community of beloved friends and family. She is survived by her spouse, Jonathan and three daughters, Elliana Earley (9), Emma Earley (7), and Emersyn Earley (6); her parents Connie Barnhart and Ken Barnhart and wife Joann Greig; her sister Lynda and husband Greg Parks; brother, Kevin and wife, Wynne Barnhart; her mother and father in-law, Denise and Larry Earley; her brother in-law, Andrew and wife Jessie Bradnan; brother in-law Richard and his wife Jamie Bradnan, and her favorite adoring nieces Libby Parks, Lauren Barnhart and nephew Everett Barnhart.A private family memorial service will be held at Lifeline Church. The memorial service will be streamed live on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. through the following link:https://www.youtube.com/watch v=vszPHaEwWgsIn lieu of flowers, those who wish to contribute to the Earley girls’ education fund may donate through the following link:https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-earley-girls-official utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheetWritten condolences may be sent to Kelly Penzenik, 46 Shopping Plaza, #301, Chagrin Falls, OH 44022 or online at [email protected] is encouraged to share stories and memories of Kelly Earley that will be compiled for her family. Kelly’s Celebration of Life event will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 22, 2020