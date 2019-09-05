Home

Kelly L. Rudin, 46, of Bloomington, IL, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at her home.
Born September 2, 1973, in Painesville, to Leo and Nancy (Harrison) Shaffer and married Stephen A. Rudin October 28, 1995 in Mentor.
Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, September 8 at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington, IL. Mass will be at 9:30 a.m., Monday, September 9 at the church.
Published in The News-Herald on Sept. 6, 2019
