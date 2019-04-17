|
|
Kelly Lynn Logar, age 38, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019 after complications from a second stroke; devoted mother of her cherished baby Sophia Rose; beloved daughter of Katherine (nee D’Onofrio) and Kenneth; loving sister of Kimberly Stuckey (husband Todd), and aunt of Kolin and Kendal; dearest granddaughter of Mildred Logar and the late James Logar, and Emma and Don D’Onofrio; dear niece and cousin of many.Kelly was born on April 29, 1980 in Cleveland. She was a resident of Willowick for 4 years, previously living in Willoughby Hills. Kelly was a graduate of Willoughby South High School. She worked at Walgreens for many years and loved chatting with her many customers whom became friends.She loved music, listening to the radio, playing the flute, and holidays, especially Halloween and Christmas. Spending time with friends and family along with the recent birth of her daughter gave Kelly the most enjoyment in life.Despite many years of health struggles, Kelly will be remembered most as a very generous woman with a big heart who would give you all she had, along with a headstrong spirit that she has passed along to her daughter. Kelly will be dearly missed.In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to support Sophia Rose may be made at the Funeral Home or website.Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Vitus Catholic Church, 6019 Lausche Ave, Cleveland. Entombment following at All Souls Mausoleum. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Kelly at The Zevnik-Cosic Funeral Home Of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Tuesday 4 to 8 PM.Online obituary, guestbook, and donations at www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 21, 2019