Kenneth A. “Ken” Danch, age 71 of Mentor, died Monday, December 9, 2019 at home. He was born April 7, 1948 in Cleveland and grew up in Euclid.Mr. Danch was a retired printer from the Euclid Board of Education, where he worked for many years.Ken enjoyed his Corvette and was a member of a local Corvette club.Survivors include his siblings: Judy Danch and Richard (Connie) Danch; nephew and nieces: Thomas (Jenn) Danch, Caron (Tim) Boggs, and Suzanne Danch; great-nieces: Jaden and Celest Danch, and Leah and Tessa Boggs.Ken is preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Marie Danch.Per Ken’s wishes private family services were held.Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 15, 2019