Kenneth A. "Ken" Danch


1948 - 2019
Kenneth A. "Ken" Danch Obituary
Kenneth A. “Ken” Danch, age 71 of Mentor, died Monday, December 9, 2019 at home. He was born April 7, 1948 in Cleveland and grew up in Euclid.Mr. Danch was a retired printer from the Euclid Board of Education, where he worked for many years.Ken enjoyed his Corvette and was a member of a local Corvette club.Survivors include his siblings: Judy Danch and Richard (Connie) Danch; nephew and nieces: Thomas (Jenn) Danch, Caron (Tim) Boggs, and Suzanne Danch; great-nieces: Jaden and Celest Danch, and Leah and Tessa Boggs.Ken is preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Marie Danch.Per Ken’s wishes private family services were held.Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 15, 2019
