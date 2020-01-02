|
|
Kenneth A. Syktich age 59, beloved father of Samantha and Allison; dear brother of Karen Obratil (husband Richard) and Brian (wife Deborah); cherished son of the late Samuel and Eileen (nee Washell) Syktich; loving uncle and great uncle of many.Celebration of Life Service Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1 PM at the funeral home. A private burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Ken at The DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland 12811 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) Saturday 10-1 PM.Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 3, 2020