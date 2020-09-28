Funeral Services for Kenneth B. Sanford, 90, of Willoughby, will be 12 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Social distancing protocols will be enforced and masks are required. Kenneth passed away September 24, 2020 in Willoughby. Born July 2, 1930 in Willoughby, he was a lifelong Willoughby resident.Kenneth was a Local 310 Laborer. He was an U.S. Marine Corps Veteran serving in the Korean War Era. Survivors include his nieces, Sue Ann (Leslie) Whitten, Janet (Daryl) Ignat, and Gayle Kalman; nephew, Mark (Edith) Sanford; good friends, Jenny Graham, Ann Kohn, Terri Cantrell, and Patrick and Diane McCann. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Elma (Smith) Sanford and siblings, Raymond A. and Earl Sanford and Shirley R. Hendry and Ida J. Talkington. Final resting place will be in Whitehaven Memorial Park, Mayfield Village. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
