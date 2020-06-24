Kenneth C. Blaney, Sr., age 77, of Eastlake, died unexpectedly Saturday afternoon, June 20, 2020. He was born October 17, 1942, in Chardon, the son of Roy E. and Bertha A. (Fahlsing) Blaney and has lived in Lake and Ashtabula Counties most of his life. Kenneth was a retired employee of DAI Ceramics in Willoughby. Kenneth was an active blood donor, loved his dog, "Lizzy" and going to the dog parks, enjoyed his classic automobiles, including his '85 Ford Mustang and was a NASCAR and UFC fan. His greatest joys were his grandchildren, they were his life. He went to every softball game, hockey game, concert, graduation, and never missed an event they were involved in and how he loved spending time with all of them. He is survived by three children, Kenneth C. (Cathy) Blaney, Jr. and Robert P. (Lesley) Blaney, both of Mentor, and Christine I. (Kenneth) Clem of Painesville Twp.; 11 grandchildren, Aaron, Rebekah, Cassie, Jennifer, Megan, Kailey, Jordan, Chloe, Sean, Matthew, and Audrey; a sister, Grace Watkins of Greer, SC; a brother, Carl (Linda) Blaney of Bangor, MI; and a sister-in-law, Patricia Blaney of Rock Creek. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Frank, Lewis, and Don Blaney; and his beloved canine, "Megan." Graveside services will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. in Oakdale Cemetery in Jefferson with Alisa Nierzejewski, Certified Celebrant leading the service. Memorial contributions may be directed to Lake Co. Metroparks, 11211 Spear Rd., Painesville, OH 44077. The Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors and Crematory, Jefferson, is handling arrangements. The Fleming & Billman Funeral Homes and staff are privileged to serve the Kenneth Blaney family. To view obituary, express condolences, send a flower or light a candle, visit fleming-billman.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.