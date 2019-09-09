|
|
Kenneth D. Novak, age 70, of Wickliffe, passed away September 7, 2019. He was born on September 21, 1948 in Cleveland, OH. Kenny was a father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend with a constant smile, infectious laugh and flawless hair and teeth. Funny, charming, caring, encouraging and sense of taste made him insanely likeable. He simply "had a way with people" and seemed to know someone everywhere he went. He was a decorated U.S. Army Veteran, serving in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970 and a 30-year postal worker in Wickliffe. He was an avid golfer and played in a local billiards league. There was little doubt he was into it much more for the laughs and friendship than he was the competition. Kenny was an incredibly hard worker. He loved cars and music. But most of all, he loved his family. He taught everyone something, but for his children, he taught us two very important lessons, "unconditional support" and "family." "We all die. The goal is not to live forever, but to create something that will." His legacy will be those teachings in his children, grandchildren and their children beyond. Kenny is survived by his three children, Kenny (Anna), Kory (Annie) and Kaitlyn; four grandchildren, Addison, Emma, Kinsleigh and Aspen; two siblings, Bud (Clarice, deceased) and Sandy (Bob); many nieces, nephews, cousins, countless friends and one very bright yellow Corvette. The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019. Burial with military honors will follow at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are appreciated, . To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 10, 2019