Kenneth D. Thomas
Kenneth D. Thomas, age 73, of Mentor, passed away August 4, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on April 28, 1947, in Cleveland, OH. Ken grew up in Euclid, Ohio, and attended high school there. He went to Kent State University for his undergraduate degree and Mercyhurst University for his Master’s Degree. Ken started his career in the welfare department and as a probation officer for Cuyahoga County and ended his career as the Chief Probation Officer for the City of Cleveland. While there he helped many people and wrote many grants to help those in need. He enjoyed spending time with his family and playing with his grandkids and dogs. He liked listening to music and traveling. Las Vegas was his favorite place to visit. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dawn (Tetrick); daughters, Tiffany (Jarad) Regano and Tara (Rich) Norris; grandsons, Nick, Jake and Vince Regano; sister Maryann (Steve) Bandy; brothers, James (Katie) Thomas and Joseph (Connie) Thomas; brother-in-law, Matthew Wittine and many other loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary (Sivillo) Thomas; and sisters, Marlene Leifer and Janet Wittine. The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Hope Ridge United Methodist Church, 9870 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events. Interment will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chesterland, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192, or donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
