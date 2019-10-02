News-Herald Obituaries
Kenneth David Keller, age 74, of Madison, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at home, surrounded by loved ones. He was born July 26, 1945 in Erie, PA, to Grace (Cotterell) and Kenneth Keller. He married Lorraine Tremblay on August 31, 1968 in Attleboro, MA. After serving his country in the U.S. Navy, Kenneth worked as an electrician for Local 673, which he retired from after 25 plus years of service. Ken had unbelievable mechanical skills and was able to mentor his children, as well as others, in all his areas of talent. He enjoyed shooting, and was an excellent marksman. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine; children, Therese A. (Michael) Terelmes, Kenneth V. (Elizabeth) Keller, David (Lori) Keller; grandchildren, Brandon, Kenton, Grace, Ashton, Nicholas, Elizabeth, Benjamin; and sister, Patricia (George) Fish. He was preceded in death by his parents. Friends will be received from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 2846 Hubbard Rd., Madison followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Final Resting Place will be at North Madison Cemetery. Behm Family Funeral Home 26, River Street, Madison, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
