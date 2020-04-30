Kenneth "Ken" E. Campbell, age 97, passed away peacefully April 26, 2020, at his residence in Haines City, Florida surrounded by his loved ones. Born June 18, 1922, in Painesville, he was the eldest child of William E. and Flossie Mae (Davis) Campbell. A U.S. Army veteran of World War II as an MP, postal worker, and driving an ammunition truck in the Philippines. Ken played on baseball, bowling and golf leagues in Painesville. He worked as an industrial electrician for Uniroyal Chemical for 31 years, retiring in 1979. He was a member of the URW and Fairport VFW. After his retirement, he had his own RV repair business. Ken was a member of Winter Haven Christian Church in Florida. In 2017 members of the church presented him with a quilt on behalf of The Quilts of Valor for his military service. Ken was a devoted husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa. Family was #1. Ken and his family enjoyed roller skating, bowling and spent many weekends fishing and camping on Pymatuming Lake. After his retirement from Uniroyal, Ken and Norma enjoyed traveling in their RV across the country and spent winters in Florida, where they settled for the past 18 years. Ken was always researching and looking for ways to make or fix things on his own. Never one to sit idle, he was a true handyman. His love of science and electronics kept him busy working on projects. He will be remembered for always lending a helping hand. There wasn’t anything Ken could not do. Ken is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Norma J. (Wolford); sons, Kenneth (Marianne), Terrence (Kelly) and Robert (Stacy); daughters, Anne (Dean) Baber, Dawn (Doriane), Patricia Christie and Carrie Cunningham; brother, James; sisters, Ruby Metzler and Jean Drake; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Treva Rohrbaugh; brother, William; and mother-in-law, Sana Wolford. Graveside services for family and friends will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Monday, May 4, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ken’s name to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1056 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL 33823.





