Kenneth F. Russell, age 70, passed away April 20, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born October 12, 1948, in Paulding, Ohio, to Donald and Leah (Stemen) Russell. Ken married Suzanne Christine Moyer on April 27, 1968 in Chardon, OH. Ken served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era aboard the submarine USS Henry L. Stimson (SSBN-655) as a Gold Crew Member. He was a member of Chapel United Methodist Church. Ken retired from the Perry Plant in 2009, where he worked in the Compliance Department and was part of the original start up crew for the plant. Ken enjoyed boating, gardening, pheasant hunting, sporting dogs, and fishing. He was also a Cleveland sport fan as well as an avid OSU Buckeye fan and liked to travel the world. Ken especially loved to prepare and host Sunday dinners. Nobody ever went away hungry! Ken is survived by his wife, Suzanne; daughters, Christina (Matthew) Wiley and Alicia Stegall; grandchildren, Dylan (Bryanna Bauman) McFarland, Devon McFarland, Mackenzie and Colin Wiley; brothers, Rex Russell and Kevin Russell; sisters, Arline Gloor and Thelma Lannan; brother-in-law, David Moyer; and sister and brother–in-law Carol and David Cary; god-daughter, Kerry (Kyle) Green; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Paul Arthur and Donald Leroy Russell; sister, Ruth Wilmoth; brother-in-law, Max Gloor; beloved sister-in-law, Joyce Russell; mother and father-in-law, Isabelle and Maurice Moyer; son-in-law, William Stegall; and nephew, John Moyer. Friends will be received 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26, River Street, Madison, OH. A funeral service will take place 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Chapel United Methodist Church, 2019 Hubbard Road, Madison OH with one hour of visitation prior to the service. The Behm Family Funeral Home of Madison is assisting Ken's family. Published in News-Herald on Apr. 23, 2019