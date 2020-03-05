|
A Mass of Christian Burial for Kenneth G. Namestnik, age 67, of Leroy Township, will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 242 North State Street, Painesville. Friends will be received from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8th at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, OH. Ken was a graduate of Mentor High School, Class of 1970. He worked as a Service Technician for AT&T for 38 years at the Alpha Park and Pine Needle locations. During his 10 years of retirement, he was able to spend many wonderful times with his grandkids. He also worked part-time, for the Lake County Board of Elections. Ken was an active volunteer at St. Mary Church. He was a natural socializer - no one was a stranger. He is survived by his wife, Cindy (Nelson) Namestnik; daughters, Jacki (Brad) Thrasher of Hambden and Melissa (Mike) Kleinknecht, also of Hambden; grandchildren, Mason and Morgan Thrasher, Jace and Adelyn Kleinknecht; brothers, Albert Namestnik of Olmsted Falls, Chris (Linda) Namestnik of San Antonio, TX and Bill (Ellen) Namestnik of Canandaigua, NY; and many nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Alice (Weiss) Namestnik; and sister-in-law, Gail Namestnik. Memorial contributions may be made in Ken’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 6, 2020