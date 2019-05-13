|
|
Kenneth G. Trench, 84, a longtime Perry Twp. resident, passed away May 9, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland. He was born December 1, 1934, in Euclid. Mr. Trench worked as a chemical operator, productions foreman and quality systems specialist at Lubrizol for 33 years prior to his retirement in 1997. He graduated from Mentor High School class of 1952 and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of 10 years, serving in Greenland, Roswell, NM, and Italy, before returning home to Mentor, Ohio, in 1963. His hobbies were traveling with his wife, Betty, tinkering around the house, fishing, and enjoying his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed a very productive early retirement, working alongside his brother, Andrew, and several new friends found there, with Habitat for Humanity. They were all very proud of their time spent there building many homes in the area. They enjoyed a special bond that comes from helping others and meeting new people all working for a common goal! Survivors are his wife, Betty; sons, Robert (Kelly) and David (Angela) Trench; grandchildren, Sean and Alyssa Trench, Jeremiah (Miranda) Trench, Rebecca (Benjamin) Webster, and Zachariah (Theresa) Trench; and his great-grandchildren, C.J., Matilyn, and William. His family would like to pass on their gratitude to the staff of the Siedman Cancer Center and the Tri-Point infusion center for their loving care. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Margaret Trench; and his brother, Andrew Trench. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A prayer service to conclude the gathering will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens on Wednesday following services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Lake – Geauga Habitat for Humanity, 100 Parker Court, Suite 6, Chardon, OH 44024. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 18, 2019