Kenneth H. Codney, 89, of Willoughby, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Carington Park in Ashtabula. Born Aug. 12, 1930, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for 56 years, living in Eastlake before moving to Willoughby. Ken was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. He was a member of Palmer-Roberts American Legion Post 214 in Willoughby and the Irish American Club East Side Inc. Mr. Codney had worked in business machine repair and was a retired 30-year employee of Ohio Calculating. Ken was the beloved husband of 65 years to Patricia A. (nee Cahill) Codney; loving father of Janet Hodgson; cherished grandfather of seven; great-grandfather of 10; brother of Ruth Toman; uncle of Judy (Bryan) Kasky and Christine Sebrasky; and friend of many. He was preceded in death by his children, Karen A. (Timothy) Adams and Carol Codney; parents, Arthur O. and Augusta D. (nee Detgen) Codney; brother, Donald Codney; brother-in-law, Bob Toman; and niece, Laurie (Jim) Menzin. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, with a Prayer Service to follow at 12 p.m. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township.