Kenneth H. Codney, 89, of Willoughby, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Carington Park in Ashtabula. Born Aug. 12, 1930, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for 56 years, living in Eastlake before moving to Willoughby. Ken was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. He was a member of Palmer-Roberts American Legion Post 214 in Willoughby and the Irish American Club East Side Inc. Mr. Codney had worked in business machine repair and was a retired 30-year employee of Ohio Calculating. Ken was the beloved husband of 65 years to Patricia A. (nee Cahill) Codney; loving father of Janet Hodgson; cherished grandfather of seven; great-grandfather of 10; brother of Ruth Toman; uncle of Judy (Bryan) Kasky and Christine Sebrasky; and friend of many. He was preceded in death by his children, Karen A. (Timothy) Adams and Carol Codney; parents, Arthur O. and Augusta D. (nee Detgen) Codney; brother, Donald Codney; brother-in-law, Bob Toman; and niece, Laurie (Jim) Menzin. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, with a Prayer Service to follow at 12 p.m. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.