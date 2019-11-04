Home

Kenneth Hansford Evans

Kenneth Hansford Evans Obituary
Kenneth H. Evans of New River, Arizona, died on September 25, 2019. He was born in Ashtabula, Ohio on August 11, 1934. He married his only true love, Donna Kirkendall, on October 30, 1952 who passed away after 66 years of marriage on July 25, 2019. Kenneth attended Spencer School and worked at True Temper in Geneva, Ohio, then later became owner and operator of Nighthawk Mfg. and Nighthawk Marine, where he became a certified Johnson motor mechanic. He also loved to fix vehicles, however, his real passion was in restoring old pick-up trucks. He is survived by his daughters, Carol Martin, Deborah Evans, Susan (James) Quinn; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; his brother, Mark Evans; his brother-in-law, Joseph (Sonia) Kirkendall; sister-in-law, Mary Frye; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be at East Lennox Cemetary on Footville-Richmond Rd., Jefferson, Ohio 44047 on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
