Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church
32114 Vine Street
Willowick, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church
32114 Vine Street
Willowick, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Dobie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth J. Dobie


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth J. Dobie Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial for Kenneth J. Dobie, 78, of Willowick, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 32114 Vine Street, Willowick. The Rev. Steven H. Breck will officiate at the Mass. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, at the Church, prior to the Mass. Mr. Dobie passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. Born June 18, 1941, in Cleveland, he has lived in Willowick for more than 50 years. He was a member of Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. urvivors are his wife of 57 years, Patricia (Crognale) Dobie; children, Kathleen Irene Dobie, Denise (Richard) Colarik and Joseph (Jennifer) Dobie; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren with one on the way. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph John and Adeline (Fistek) Dobie.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.