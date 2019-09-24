|
|
Mass of Christian Burial for Kenneth J. Dobie, 78, of Willowick, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 32114 Vine Street, Willowick. The Rev. Steven H. Breck will officiate at the Mass. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, at the Church, prior to the Mass. Mr. Dobie passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. Born June 18, 1941, in Cleveland, he has lived in Willowick for more than 50 years. He was a member of Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. urvivors are his wife of 57 years, Patricia (Crognale) Dobie; children, Kathleen Irene Dobie, Denise (Richard) Colarik and Joseph (Jennifer) Dobie; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren with one on the way. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph John and Adeline (Fistek) Dobie.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 26, 2019