Kenneth (Kenny) Koss II, age 56, of Cleveland, passed away peacefully September 26, 2020, surrounded by his daughters.Born June 26, 1964, Kenny was a loving son, brother, father and an avid Cleveland sports fan. He enjoyed summer weather, fixing cars, and being with those he loved.Kenny leaves behind his daughters, Melissa Koss and Shelby Koss; siblings Kellie (Michael Marcelli) Koss; Kyle (Sallie) Koss and his Father Kenneth Koss I.He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan (nee Vitovich) and mother Marjorie L. (nee Pospisil).Family will receive friends Wednesday October 7, 2020 from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home, 36000 Lake Shore Blvd., Eastlake. Memorial service to immediately follow at 8 p.m.With Kenny’s giving nature his family chose to donate his organs and in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Lifebanc.