Kenneth L. Sprague, age 70, of Perry passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Geneva Shores. He was born November 11, 1948, in Painesville, the son of Eugene and Eileen (Ashcraft) Sprague. As a graduate of Perry High School, he played football and baseball in Perry Athletics. He was a member of the Perry Alumni Association and also a former member of the Jaycees. Ken worked as a construction worker for Angeloro Construction Company, as well as serving as a Maintenance Supervisor and Program Director at Camp Koinonia. He had a knack for building things. He loved to play golf, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family. He was also an avid sports fan. Ken leaves behind his daughter, Sunshine (McVey) Sprague; brothers, Dale (Yolanda) Sprague and Marvin (Peggy) Sprague; grandchildren, Alexis Stewart, Corey K. Stewart and Sydney Davis and John Michael Davis; great-granddaughter, Payslee Grace Stewart-Huffman; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by son, Kenneth Jason Sprague; his brother, James; and sister, Donna. Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH. A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 3918 Main Street, Perry, OH with Pastor Mike Cole officiating. Contributions may be made in Ken’s name to The , 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44106-2204. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 27, 2019