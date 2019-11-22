|
|
Kenneth M. Swope, 68, of Eastlake, died November 16, 2019 at his home. He was born February 14, 1951 in Cleveland. Mr. Swope owned and operated Aluminum Home Improvement, which he inherited from his father. His hobbies were hunting, fishing and gardening. When he was younger, he was an avid scuba diver. Ken also used to do taxidermy as a side business and he had a lot of his own work on display in his home. More recently, he took great pride in his garden, often bringing extra vegetables to local food banks and retirement communities. Ken enjoyed being outside, especially hiking in the woods and going to Florida and the Caribbean. He and his wife, Fay, often went to Sandals Resorts in the 1990’s. Survivors are his wife, Fay Swope; children, Ken (Lucy Jin) Swope Jr., and Matt Swope; grandchildren, Princeton Jin “PJ” Swope, and Alexandria Swope; step-children, James, Michael, and Kevin Gorman; step-grandchildren; siblings, Janis Lieber, and Rob Swope; and his sister-in-law, Noreen Swope. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Verna Swope; and his brother, Thomas Swope. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A time of sharing to conclude the gathering will begin at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to The Holden Arboretum, 9550 Sperry Rd., Kirtland, OH 44094. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Nov. 23, 2019