Kenneth P. Kampman, age 82, of Chardon, died on his 82nd birthday, Saturday, November 9, 2019. Ken was an avid photographer and loved to golf. He was a golf team member and graduate of Cathedral Latin (’55) and John Carroll University (’59). Ken was a self-employed business owner and life-long Clevelander. Survivors include his children, Kim Shute (Glenn), Matt (Marnie), Dean (Betty), Doug (Tony); daughter-in-law, Erin Kampman; and nine grandchildren, Claire (Fiancé: Eric), Abby, Michael, Cole, Corinne, Calvin, Kate, Jenna, and Luke. Preceded in death by his son, Mark; parents, Ida and Joseph; former wife, Mary; and siblings, Dorothy Pendleton, Albert and Raymond Kampman. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, OH 44060. The funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Church of St. Mary, 401 North Street, Chardon, Ohio 44024. Please meet at the church. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, Ohio. Contributions can be made to the Poor Clare Nuns (www.pcc-cle.org.) Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 13, 2019