Kenneth R. Sloan, 73, of Mentor, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Oct. 17, 2019. He was born March 2, 1946 in Cleveland.He is survived by his beloved wife, Rosanne; his children: Robert Bucar and Kathryn Sargent (Peter); his grandchildren: Luka and Marko Bucar, and Sloan Brown; his sisters: Kathleen Vick (Ron) and Susan Kostrencic (Zlatan); his brother-in-law, Anthony Cichowski; and six nieces and nephews.Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Kenneth at The DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Rd. (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91), Monday, Oct. 21 from 5-8pm. Please see golubfuneralhome.com for a detailed tribute to his life. Arrangements by Golub Funeral Home, 216-391-0357
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 20, 2019