News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
440-516-5555
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Sloan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth R. Sloan


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Kenneth R. Sloan Obituary
Kenneth R. Sloan, 73, of Mentor, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Oct. 17, 2019. He was born March 2, 1946 in Cleveland.He is survived by his beloved wife, Rosanne; his children: Robert Bucar and Kathryn Sargent (Peter); his grandchildren: Luka and Marko Bucar, and Sloan Brown; his sisters: Kathleen Vick (Ron) and Susan Kostrencic (Zlatan); his brother-in-law, Anthony Cichowski; and six nieces and nephews.Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Kenneth at The DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Rd. (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91), Monday, Oct. 21 from 5-8pm. Please see golubfuneralhome.com for a detailed tribute to his life. Arrangements by Golub Funeral Home, 216-391-0357
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
Download Now