Kenneth R. Stinziano Obituary
Kenneth R. Stinziano, 71, of Concord Twp. passed away May 5, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. Ken served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He graduated from Cleveland State University and earned an executive MBA from Baldwin Wallace. Ken retired from First Energy after more than 25 years of service. He was a devoted family man who especially enjoyed Sunday pasta dinner with his wife, children, and grandchildren. In retirement, Ken enjoyed the warm weather and spent time at the beach on the west coast of Florida. Survivors are his wife, Connie (Caluori) Stinziano; children, Stephanie (Matt) Ward; Renee (Randy) Eveland; and grandchildren, Jenna and Zachary Ward; Warren and Vincent Eveland; brother, Frank (Pat) Stinziano; and his sister-in-law, Carolyn Stinziano. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dominic and Anna Stinziano; brother, Donald Stinziano; and sister-in-law, Joanne Stinziano. Funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Noel Church, 35200 Chardon Rd., Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 (Please meet at the church.) Interment will be at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 8, 2019
