Kenneth Robert Cameron, age 75, was the son of Lawrence S. and Emma M. (Pickett) Cameron was born on July 30, 1944 in Painesville and passed away April 21, 2020 at Tri Point Medical Center in Concord Township.Kenneth served in the Army National Guard and owned and operated his own construction company for many years, Ken could fix anything, he was a true handyman, he had a great sense of humor, He was a 1962 graduate of Mentor High School, but most important to him was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.He is survived by his wife, Carol (McCaulley) whom he married on August 5, 1967; his daughter, Christina (Mike) Cameron; grandchildren, Courtney (Zach) Phillipp, Charles Kunc, Chelsea (Casey) Bowers, and Crystal Melendez; great-grandchildren, Christian, Aaliyah, Peyton, Zenia and Zaylynn; sister-in-laws, Ada Cameron and Noreen Cameron. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clarence, Larry (Doris) and Jerry; sisters, Florence (Bill) Williams and Lenore (Joe) Horvath.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ken’s name to the Lake County Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd., Bld. E, Mentor, OH 44060.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 26, 2020