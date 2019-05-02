|
Kenneth T. Willis Jr., 63, a longtime Mentor resident, passed away April 25, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland, surrounded by his family. He was born March 4, 1956 in Cleveland. Ken was a Mentor Police Officer from 1989 until his retirement in 2016. A quote regarding Ken’s service read, “During his 26 years with the Mentor Police Department, Sgt. Willis has reflected the department’s core values of integrity, caring, fairness, and professionalism, both on and off duty,” the statement said. “The job of a supervisor is not always “flashy” and Sgt. Willis has been a supervisor that has not sought for recognition. He has been excellent at managing critical calls, including assisting at numerous fire scenes and power outages through the years.” Ken was promoted to Sergeant in 2003 and was chosen as Officer of the Year by his peers in 2016. After retiring from Mentor PD, Ken worked part-time as a police officer for The Village of Grand River. His hobbies included photography, travelling to visit family, and watching NASCAR and Cleveland sports teams in his spare time. He enjoyed keeping in close contact with family and friends who lived near and far, always watching out for them. Survivors are his wife, Brigid (Mulcahy) Willis; children, Travis (Hannah), Patrick, and Jennifer Willis; sister, Jan (Fred) Stickle; and his brother, Keith (Vanessa) Willis. Ken is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other loving family members, friends, and colleagues.He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth T. Willis Sr., and Anita Willis; along with his sister, Judith Thompson. The family will receive friends to celebrate Ken’s life from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A memorial service to conclude the gathering will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Mentor Police Athletic Association, 8500 Civic Center Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060 or to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192, donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 5, 2019