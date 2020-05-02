Kenneth W. Doyle age 87 of Mentor, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his son’s home surrounded by family. He was born March 13, 1933 in Mace, WV.Mr. Doyle retired after 36 years with GM at the Coit Road Plant as a Shift Supervisor. After retirement he worked for Brennan Maintenance for 14 years.Kenneth was a US Army Veteran. He was a longtime member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Mentor.Survivors include his sons; Michael (Heather) Doyle, Keith (Kristin) Doyle and Kevin (Sharon) Doyle, grandchildren: Ryan, Megan, Rachael, Emma, Jessica, Kevin, Justin and Grace Doyle, sisters: Ruby Dilley, Gladys Mann and Martha Rowan and many nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years: Coletta M. Doyle, son: Jerome Doyle, parents: Edgar and Mary Doyle, siblings: Lawrence Doyle and Margaret Sharp.With the current COVID-19 public gathering restrictions, a private family funeral mass will be held at St. John Vianney church.Interment will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chesterland, OH.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kenneth’s memory to St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd. Mentor, OH. 44060.Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 2 to May 3, 2020.