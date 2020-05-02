Kenneth W. Doyle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth W. Doyle age 87 of Mentor, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his son’s home surrounded by family. He was born March 13, 1933 in Mace, WV.Mr. Doyle retired after 36 years with GM at the Coit Road Plant as a Shift Supervisor. After retirement he worked for Brennan Maintenance for 14 years.Kenneth was a US Army Veteran. He was a longtime member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Mentor.Survivors include his sons; Michael (Heather) Doyle, Keith (Kristin) Doyle and Kevin (Sharon) Doyle, grandchildren: Ryan, Megan, Rachael, Emma, Jessica, Kevin, Justin and Grace Doyle, sisters: Ruby Dilley, Gladys Mann and Martha Rowan and many nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years: Coletta M. Doyle, son: Jerome Doyle, parents: Edgar and Mary Doyle, siblings: Lawrence Doyle and Margaret Sharp.With the current COVID-19 public gathering restrictions, a private family funeral mass will be held at St. John Vianney church.Interment will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chesterland, OH.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kenneth’s memory to St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd. Mentor, OH. 44060.Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved