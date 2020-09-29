Kenneth W. Stray, age 83, of Chardon, died September 28, 2020 at Hospice of the Western Reserve, Cleveland. Born July 2, 1937 in Cleveland to William L. and Lucille A. (nee: Mathias) Stray, he was a lifelong area resident. He was a 1955 graduate of Riverside High School and spent 35 years as a Chemical Operator for Lubrizol. He enjoyed bowling, playing golf, gardening, and boating. Ken is survived by his wife, Dolores I. (nee: Szcszak), whom he married October 18, 1958; son, William (Nancy) Stray of Mentor; and daughter, Kim (James) Dietrick of Mentor; grandchildren, Kenneth (Suleika) Stray of Independence and Christy (Clive) Sonderman of Northfield. He also leaves great-grandchildren, William Stray and Charlie Sonderman. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Roy. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at The Church of St. Mary, 401 North Street, Chardon. Burial will then take place in Riverside Cemetery, Painesville. The family suggests donations to Symphony at Mentor, 8155 Mentor Hills Drive, Mentor, 44060. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com
.