Kenneth "Ken" Wilson
Kenneth “Ken” Wilson, 84, of Mentor, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Grand River Health and Rehabilitation Center, Painesville. He was born January, 3, 1936 in Cleveland, to the late Lester and Marie Wilson.Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Jeanne Wilson; children, Jennifer Miller, Kathrine (Timothy) Gallagher, Jeff (Fran) Shea, Lori (Drake) Rittenhouse, Kelly (John) Grimes, Bill Shea, Dan (Anne) Shea and Jeanne Murray; 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; brothers, Dale (Marilyn) Wilson and Don (Marilyn) Wilson and many other loving family members.Private family services were held.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Ken to Hospice of the Western Reserve P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.orgArrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
