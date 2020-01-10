Home

Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Kerry J. Troy Obituary
Kerry J. Troy, age 61, of Willowick, passed away on January 5, 2020 at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Hts. He was born October 16, 1958 in Euclid. Kerry graduated from Eastlake North HS in 1976, and later from Cleveland State University. He worked at Bailey Controls and Lake County Dept. of Utilities. Kerry was an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan. He was a member of High Rise Ski Club and Great Lakes Cigar Club, as well as a proud supporter of Playhouse Square. Kerry was the loving father of Megan (Julio) Cerbin; cherished friend of Megan’s mother, Heidi Cerbin; beloved boyfriend of Trish Carleton; brother of Daniel P. (Carol), and Thomas B. (Donna); uncle of Ryan, Matthew, Kelly, Molly, Benjamin, and Bridget; and family friend of David Stark. Kerry was preceded into death by his parents, John E. and Marjorie; brother, John F.; and sisters, Colleen and Mary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, January 16 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St., Willowick. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Private burial will be at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a in honor of Kerry.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 12, 2020
