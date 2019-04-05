Home

Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home
36000 Lake Shore Boulevard
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 953-4600
Kestutis J. "Kes" Gaizutis

Kestutis J. "Kes" Gaizutis Obituary
Kestutis (Kes) J. Gaizutis, 76, of Houston, passed away on March 29, 2019. He was born January 3, 1943 in Lithuania to Kazimieras (deceased) and Eleanora (deceased) Gaizutis.He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Laima Gaizutis. He was the loving father of Rimas (Dana) and Audrius; grandfather of Olivia, Walt and McGregor; brother of Birute (deceased), Dr. Danute Abriani and Vida (Tom) Liddie; uncle of Kristina (deceased) and Andrew Stankus, and Alexander and Steven Abriani.There will be a Memorial Mass of Celebration with family and closest friends.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 7, 2019
