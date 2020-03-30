|
|
Funeral Mass for Kevin C. Holaus, 60, of Willoughby, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. (*Family only) Mr. Holaus passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at his residence. Born June 5, 1959, in Mercer, Pa., he had lived in Richmond Heights before moving to Lake County 26 years ago. Kevin was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby, had a strong affinity for and was a proud 1977 graduate of St. Ignatius High School, a 1982 graduate of John Carroll University and a U.S. Army veteran. Kevin was a great chef, enjoyed reading, hiking, being an honor guard at St. Ignatius football games, and spent 40 years in air operations at airshows throughout the country. His daughter takes comfort in knowing his passions in life were passed on to her. He was the loving father of Abigail C. Holaus; and brother of Anne F. Holaus. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Francis H. and Mary Catherine (nee Quinn) Holaus. In this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, attending a visitation may not be in your best health interest. Please be with us in prayer. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. A.M.D.G. and Go Cats! Arrangements entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 1, 2020