Kevin C. Pritchard, age 64, of Mentor formerly of Willoughby, passed away June 4, 2020. He was born in Elyria, on September 4, 1955, to the late Neal and Eleanor Pritchard.Kevin is survived by his sons, James Pritchard, Daniel Pritchard and Brian Pritchard; siblings, Michael Pritchard, Diana (Dennis) Grzelak, Geoff Pritchard, Jon (Debi) Pritchard.He was preceded in death by his parents.He was a lifetime Cable Technician. Kevin was an avid Cleveland sports fan who enjoyed playing Golf in his free time.Family will receive friends on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 3 to 5pm at Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd. Eastlake. Please visit monreal.com to offer your condolences or share a memory of Kevin.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.