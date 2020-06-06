Kevin C. Pritchard
Kevin C. Pritchard, age 64, of Mentor formerly of Willoughby, passed away June 4, 2020. He was born in Elyria, on September 4, 1955, to the late Neal and Eleanor Pritchard.Kevin is survived by his sons, James Pritchard, Daniel Pritchard and Brian Pritchard; siblings, Michael Pritchard, Diana (Dennis) Grzelak, Geoff Pritchard, Jon (Debi) Pritchard.He was preceded in death by his parents.He was a lifetime Cable Technician. Kevin was an avid Cleveland sports fan who enjoyed playing Golf in his free time.Family will receive friends on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 3 to 5pm at Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd. Eastlake. Please visit monreal.com to offer your condolences or share a memory of Kevin.


Published in News-Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
Funeral services provided by
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Thank You.
