Kevin D. Maloney, age 33, of Willowick, passed away on June 10, 2020. He was born in Willowick, on October 12, 1986. He was a proud and loving son, grandson, nephew, cousin, and dear friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Kevin graduated from North HS in 2005. In his free time, he rescued many animals, built aquariums, and cared for many tropical fish. He also enjoyed attending various Rock concerts. Kevin is survived by his parents, Daniel and Linda Maloney (nee Adomaitis); grandfather, George Adomaitis; uncles, Mickey Maloney, Louis Cirino; aunt, Kitty (Bill) Morgan; cousins, Alysia and Vince (Rachel) Cirino. He also leaves behind many dear members of his immediate family and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Gloria Adomaitis; paternal grandparents, Melvin and Lucille Maloney; aunts, Kathryn Maloney and Laura Cirino; and cousin, Christopher Maloney. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Monreal Srnick Funeral Home.