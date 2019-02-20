|
Kevin P. Gallagher, age 43, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019 in Georgetown, Washington, D.C. Kevin was born in Cleveland on March 1, 1975, to the late Elaine Gallagher and Kenneth Fierle. Kevin was passionate about his work with computers. He graduated from George Washington University and remained in D.C. to pursue his dreams.Kevin is survived by his nephew, Matthew; and many cousins.He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Newsome.A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine Street, Willowick, OH at 10:30 a.m. Private burial to be held at Calvary Cemetery at a later date.Arrangements made by Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 28, 2019