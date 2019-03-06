|
Kevin White, a computer generated digital artist, peacefully departed from this life on February, 28, 2019.In 1985, Kevin was in the process of pursuing a degree in Commercial Art Advertising at Cleveland State University when he was in a tragic motorcycle accident, leaving him a quadriplegic. Through much prayer and support from family and friends, Kevin eventually resumed his education in art, graduating from Cuyahoga Community College. He continued with his artistic dreams with the help of Don and Karen Densmore, of Perry, OH, who printed and framed his artwork, and transported him to art shows throughout Lake, Ashtabula and Cuyahoga Counties.Kevin was able to produce digital pictures with the aid of a “HeadMouse” that moved the cursor with his head motion, and two large mouse buttons at his right elbow. Kevin received considerable television and newspaper coverage, highlighting the quality and beauty of his creations. Some of his artwork toured the State of Ohio with the VSA Ohio organization.In spite of Kevin’s physical limitations, he was always loving and appreciative of everyone he met, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.Kevin was born February 12, 1961 in Cleveland, OH, to Natalie E. and Henry L. White (Deceased). He leaves behind his loving mother, Natalie, of Cleveland, Ohio; his five siblings, Stanley (Cheryl) of New Castle, DE, Kenneth, Timothy (ShaVonne), Cornelia, and Richard (DeVonna); along with a clan of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, as well as a host of family and friends.Online obituary available at watsonfuneralhome.comA public viewing will be on Thursday, March 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Watson Funeral Home, 10913 Superior Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106.Funeral service will be on Friday, March 8, at the Bethany Christian Church, 3940 Martin Luther King Jr Dr., Cleveland, OH. Family will receive guests from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., prior to the service. Some of his beautiful artwork will be on display at the church.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 7, 2019