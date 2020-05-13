Kevin Yanosko
Kevin Yanosko, age 59, of Mentor, Ohio, passed away on May 10, 2020. Beloved husband of 30 years to Denise Yanosko (nee Eiermann); father of Lauren and Benjamin Yanosko; brother to Cecilia (Pete) Catanese, Juanita Zorich, Michele (Tom) Ratcliffe, Jerry (Joan) Yanosko, Mark Yanosko, Peter (Carolyn) Yanosko, and Clifford (Michele) Yanosko; brother-in-law, uncle, and great-uncle to many. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Anne Yanosko. Kevin was a proud graduate of St. Joesph’s High School, class of ’79. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan all of his life. He enjoyed attending Mentor High School football and basketball games to cheer on the Cardinals. Kevin worked as a baker at Buettner’s Bakery for 20 years before working at Process Technology. Kevin will always be remembered for his boisterous laugh and his sense of humor. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.blessingcremation.com.


Published in News-Herald from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
1 entry
May 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time
Blessing Funeral Home and Cremation Center
