Kimberly A. Drake
Mass of Christian Burial for Kimberly A. Drake (nee Keiper), age 56, of Eastlake, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. A private burial following the mass will be held for the immediate family at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. Mrs. Drake passed away September 20, 2020. She was born on July 4, 1964, to the late Robert and Margaret (nee Kublin) Keiper in Cleveland, OH. Upon graduating Ohio University, Kim worked as a programmer for Curtis Industries. She became the home general and fun director for Camp Drake, and most recently tutored for Project Help at Longfellow Elementary School. She loved vacationing at Lumina, having forced family fun playing euchre and board games, cooking, planning parties and events, with a special devotion to her dog-Sammi. Her activities made acquaintances into friends, friends into family, and the family rock solid. She was best known for speaking her mind, unapologetically. This kept everyone…but the subject, laughing. Kim was the dearest wife and love of Douglas Drake; dearest mother of Jeffrey and Gregory Drake; loving sister to Roy (Jodi) Keiper and Fritz (Mary) Keiper. She was a devoted aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews, and a faithful friend to all. She was preceded in death by her sons, Dillon, and Gunther Drake. The family will not be receiving friends prior to the mass. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kim’s memory to https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/kim-drake-memorial. To leave condolences to the family please visit monreal.com.


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
