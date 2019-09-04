Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Resources
More Obituaries for Kirk Loxterman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kirk F. Loxterman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kirk F. Loxterman Obituary
Kirk F. Loxterman, age 69, of Painesville Twp., passed away September 3, 2019 at the Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood. He was born December 28, 1949, in Painesville, to the late Rev. John A. and Elma (Hokkanen) Loxterman. Mr. Loxterman was a Partner with McNamara & Loxterman Law Firm in Painesville. Previous to receiving his Juris Doctor degree from Case Western Reserve University Gund School of Law, he owned and operated Convenient Food Mart. He was a member of Painesville Elks Lodge # 549, Moose Lodge # 490, and was a past member of Temple Lodge # 28, Al Koran Shrine and other Masonic organizations. He served as Past President of the Board of Neighboring and also served as Past President of the Zion Lutheran Church Council in Fairport Harbor. He enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, golfing, but most importantly, spending time with family and friends at he and his wife's vacation homes in Millersburg, OH and Cape Coral, FL. Mr. Loxterman is survived by his wife of 48 years, Libby (Schepp) Loxterman; children, John (Julianne), Holly (Rob) Kline and Matthew (Christine); grandchildren, Parker, Bailey, Alex, Liliana, Giana; brother, Richard; and sister, Patty (Dick) Roush; several nieces and nephews; and his dog, Phebe. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Bradley Allen Loxterman; and sister-in-law, Susan Loxterman. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Avenue (opposite Lake Erie College), Painesville and 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. Monday at Zion Lutheran Church, 508 Eagle Street, Fairport Harbor where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Frederick Johnson will officiate. Memorial contributions are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church of Fairport. Online condolences, directions and flower orders available at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kirk's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now