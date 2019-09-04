|
|
Kirk F. Loxterman, age 69, of Painesville Twp., passed away September 3, 2019 at the Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood. He was born December 28, 1949, in Painesville, to the late Rev. John A. and Elma (Hokkanen) Loxterman. Mr. Loxterman was a Partner with McNamara & Loxterman Law Firm in Painesville. Previous to receiving his Juris Doctor degree from Case Western Reserve University Gund School of Law, he owned and operated Convenient Food Mart. He was a member of Painesville Elks Lodge # 549, Moose Lodge # 490, and was a past member of Temple Lodge # 28, Al Koran Shrine and other Masonic organizations. He served as Past President of the Board of Neighboring and also served as Past President of the Zion Lutheran Church Council in Fairport Harbor. He enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, golfing, but most importantly, spending time with family and friends at he and his wife's vacation homes in Millersburg, OH and Cape Coral, FL. Mr. Loxterman is survived by his wife of 48 years, Libby (Schepp) Loxterman; children, John (Julianne), Holly (Rob) Kline and Matthew (Christine); grandchildren, Parker, Bailey, Alex, Liliana, Giana; brother, Richard; and sister, Patty (Dick) Roush; several nieces and nephews; and his dog, Phebe. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Bradley Allen Loxterman; and sister-in-law, Susan Loxterman. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Avenue (opposite Lake Erie College), Painesville and 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. Monday at Zion Lutheran Church, 508 Eagle Street, Fairport Harbor where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Frederick Johnson will officiate. Memorial contributions are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church of Fairport. Online condolences, directions and flower orders available at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 6, 2019