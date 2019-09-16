|
|
Funeral Mass for Kristen Anne Matejka, 51, of Eastlake, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Concord Township.Kristen passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Eastlake.Born Aug. 30, 1968, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for the past 20 years.Kristen had lived many places and had created a very loving and welcoming home where ever she went. She loved her Harley, shopping, boxing, but most of all, she adored her “Rock,” grandson, Jeremy.She was the loving mother of Cierra E. (Michael) Matejka-Hoose of Eastlake, Bruce “Chip” Weber of Akron and Brenna Matejka of Cleveland; cherished grandmother of Jeremy Matejka; sister of Beth (Hatem) Akil, William (Mary) Matejka and Kerry (Carrie) Matejka; and aunt of Hannah, Sarah, Leila, Amira, Liam, Rhys, Nathan, Kennedy, Benjamin and Carter.Kristen was preceded in death by her parents, William J. and Janice M. (nee Jelenic) Matejka.Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 17, 2019