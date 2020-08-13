Funeral Mass for Kristen M. Tamburrino, 43, of Euclid, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Ss. Robert and William Church, 367 E. 260 St., Euclid. Kristen passed away Aug. 10, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic. She was born July 5, 1977, in Cleveland. Kristen was the mother of Delayne S. Peters (Matthew Rogucki), Avril Wagner, Anthony Watkins, Adrianna Watkins and Ava Passalacqua; daughter of Mark Tamburrino; and cousin of many. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jane (nee Cika) Tamburrino. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday, Aug. 22, at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in care of the family.To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
