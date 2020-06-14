Kyle Charles Dunn
Kyle Charles Dunn, age 27 of Madison, passed away June 8, 2020 at Lake West Medical Center. Born June 27, 1992 in Painesville to Daniel and Kathy Dunn, he had been a lifelong area resident.Survivors include his girlfriend of 11 years Mary Kinney of Geneva; children: Vincent C., Harvey D., Oliver P. & Scarlett R. Dunn, Rachel K., Haley N. & John P. Kinney IV all of Geneva; mother, Kathy (George) Budzicki; sisters: Cybill Anderson, Joyce Stacey & Savannah Dunn; grandmother, Carol Bilon; many nieces, nephews and extended family. He is preceded in death by his father, Daniel and sister, Jeana.A funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes 2726 Hubbard Road, Madison, OH 44057 with burial to follow at Perry Twp Cemetery. A visitation maintaining social distancing will be held from 5 to 8pm on Thursday at the funeral home.Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.


Published in News-Herald from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
